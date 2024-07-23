Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Gap Down to $33.34

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.34, but opened at $31.84. Peoples Bancorp shares last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 32,330 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.41 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,865 shares of company stock worth $417,060 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

