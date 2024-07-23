PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,009,000 after acquiring an additional 446,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PG&E by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PG&E by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 76,178 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PCG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. 1,110,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,388,543. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

