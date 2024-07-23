Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $11.88 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $695.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after buying an additional 180,325 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

