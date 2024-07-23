Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.36

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.36 and last traded at $110.23, with a volume of 1588571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 545,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,792 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.