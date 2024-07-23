Piper Sandler Increases Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $31.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.36.

VIRT stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

