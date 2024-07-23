Piper Sandler Raises Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $65.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. Banner has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Banner by 35,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 100.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

