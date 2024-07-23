Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Cap of $37.66 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $37.66 million and $114,986.82 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00045076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00038976 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00017165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.