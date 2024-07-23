PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.43.
PWFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of PowerFleet
PowerFleet Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $490.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.69.
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
