PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.54.

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 707,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

