Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Argus

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Prologis Stock Down 0.8 %

PLD traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $125.60. 484,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,752. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $465,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

