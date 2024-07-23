Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

PMO stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

