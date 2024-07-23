Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.08

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.08 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 273584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

