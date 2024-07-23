QinetiQ Group plc (QQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
QinetiQ Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 471.80 ($6.10) on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.40 ($5.54). The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,952.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 436.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 383.49.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.72), for a total value of £686,580.70 ($887,972.97). Insiders have acquired 107 shares of company stock valued at $45,035 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
