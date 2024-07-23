Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00003989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $279.98 million and approximately $185.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.85 or 0.05210526 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00045501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001991 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,244,420 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

