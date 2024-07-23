Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Reduced by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 581.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $264.46. The company had a trading volume of 953,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.95. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

