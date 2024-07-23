QUASA (QUA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,319.46

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. QUASA has a total market cap of $165,097.46 and approximately $1,319.46 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,971.75 or 0.99972967 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00075948 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198947 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,823.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars.

