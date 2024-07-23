Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.71 and last traded at $140.25. Approximately 668,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 980,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.31.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $2,805,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $353,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

