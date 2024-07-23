Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) & Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Financial Survey

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evoke Pharma and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 550.94%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -116.75% -4,908.09% -78.43% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -107.57% -56.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $5.18 million 0.83 -$7.79 million ($1.83) -0.27 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.69 million ($7.27) -0.08

Evoke Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Evoke Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Evoke Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology; a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc.; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; and a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

