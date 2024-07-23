Raymond James Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$22.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.52.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.44. 1,653,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

