Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.82 and last traded at $57.65. 772,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,144,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

