Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Yum! Brands (YUM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM):

7/22/2024 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

7/16/2024 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $143.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Yum! Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Yum! Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 19,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 92.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.6% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

