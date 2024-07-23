Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.60

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $659.94 million during the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

