Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 5.3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 1,152,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,112,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

