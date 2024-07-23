Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading 9.3% Higher

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 11,465,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 53,523,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Red Rock Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Red Rock Resources Company Profile
Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.
