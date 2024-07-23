Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REGN. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.95.

REGN stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,066.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,026.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $973.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $721.51 and a 52 week high of $1,106.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

