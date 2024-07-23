Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

RF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,767. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

