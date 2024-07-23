Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2024 – Tempur Sealy International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Tempur Sealy International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Tempur Sealy International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Tempur Sealy International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Tempur Sealy International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 175,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

