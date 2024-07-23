Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,299 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 499.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.36. 1,034,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.08.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.