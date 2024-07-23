Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

