Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGPT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 81,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,782. The company has a market capitalization of $318.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

