Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,176,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,719,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.97.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

