Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 105.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Robert Half by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Robert Half by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $73,311,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 900.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 751,049 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

