Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $8,299,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,443,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,431,117 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,066,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,928,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

