Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.97 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $1.09 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,899.13 or 0.05943411 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 505,182 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 505,340.02912971. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,863.77831567 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $967,990.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

