Rockport Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,297 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 707,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,857,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.41. 629,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,047. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.