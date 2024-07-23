Rockport Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.