Rockport Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

