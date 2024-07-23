Rockport Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Rockport Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIY. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 544,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,217 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 553,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,454 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,239 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. 18,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

