Rockport Wealth LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $7.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.52. 1,271,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,453. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.93 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

