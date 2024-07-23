Rockport Wealth LLC Takes $462,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 791,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,486,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 81,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. 7,225,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,698. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

