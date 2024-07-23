Rockport Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.86. 327,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,625. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $197.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average is $183.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

