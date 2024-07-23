Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.80

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 769089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.