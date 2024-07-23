SALT (SALT) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (SALT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $3,761.81 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0220876 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $212.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

