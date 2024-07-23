Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.32

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 55725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.