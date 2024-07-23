Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 594,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 841,989 shares.The stock last traded at $49.19 and had previously closed at $49.14.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $147,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

