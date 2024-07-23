Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Lowered to $82.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $85.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

STNG stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 186,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

