Scotiabank Raises Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $150.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.35. 45,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,827. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,016,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,824 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 657,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.