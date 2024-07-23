Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Shares Down 4.7%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 15,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 33,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.