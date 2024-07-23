Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of SEE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,968,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $29,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

