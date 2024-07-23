SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 25th

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

SenesTech Price Performance

SenesTech stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 614,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

